A Frederick man was charged with first-degree assault after city police said he severely injured a woman during a domestic assault in a motel room Saturday night.
Cody William Grant, 32, of the 1300 block of Butterfly Lane, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, endangering another while intoxicated and false imprisonment a short time after officers arrived at the Motel 6 in the 900 block of West Patrick Street at 11:44 p.m. Saturday, according to court charging documents. The woman told officers Grant had repeatedly smashed her head into the walls and against a toilet bowl before strangling her until she briefly lost consciousness, the documents state.
A further investigation also revealed that the woman had a final protective order against Grant that Grant violated when he called the woman and asked her to meet him at the motel, the documents state.
Grant was denied bail in a hearing before a District Court judge Monday afternoon and will remain in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center pending future court hearings.
