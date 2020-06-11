Frederick police were on the lookout for a man who they said fired a single gunshot during a confrontation on Heather Ridge Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
Terence Tyrelle Kerns Jr., 30, of the 600 block of Himes Avenue, faces charges including first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, the use of a firearm in a felony crime of violence, the illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a firearm by a previously-convicted felon and four other related firearms offenses, according to a Frederick Police Department press release issued Thursday afternoon.
A warrant was issued for Kerns’ arrest, but he remained on the loose as of Thursday, said Lt. Kirk Henneberry, commander of the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
While officers arrived shortly after the first calls to 911 reporting the gunshot, Kerns was gone by the time the first police arrived, Henneberry said. Fortunately, officers were very quickly clued in to Kerns’ identity.
“There was lots of people outside on Heather Ridge last night so very early on we had a pretty good idea of what had happened and who the suspect was,” Henneberry said, adding the gunshot was believed to be the culmination of a confrontation between Kerns and another man. “... It appears Mr. Kerns and the victim have had a dispute lately, so we definitely don’t believe this was a random crime.”
No one was struck by the bullet but detectives canvassing the area were able to locate a single shell casing in the area where the confrontation occurred, confirming a gun was fired, according Thursday’s release.
Because several witnesses indicated Kerns was possibly still in the area, police closed off the 800 block of Heather Ridge Drive until about 8:30 p.m. to allow for a search of some of the surrounding apartment buildings.
“We thought he went into one of those apartment buildings in the Ambertowne condos, some people pointed out that he ran into a certain building so we were working to figure out if he had entered one of the apartments,” Henneberry said of the search effort. “We did end up searching one of the apartments, but [Kerns] wasn’t located so we opened the area back up.”
Kerns, who also has a second warrant out for his arrest for violating the terms of his probation from a previous offense, could still be armed and residents were asked to call 911 immediately if they see him to report his whereabouts to detectives.
Anyone with information about Wednesday’s confrontation was asked to call Det. Kyrie Wolfe at 240-549-4450. Anyone with information about Kerns’ location can reach the Frederick police by calling 301-600-2102. Anonymous tips can also be left on the department’s tip line voicemail: 301-600-8477 (TIPS), texted to 240-674-8477 (TIPS), or sent via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
Send out a group of social workers to find him and get him to recognize and agree that he should not be shooting his gun in town, Everything will be okay. There should be no police or court action in situations like this.
Black Lives Matter. [thumbup]
He was peacefully protesting.
who hurt you?
That hair due reminds me of some long ago cartoon character, I just can't remember which one though.....
Road Runner? Foghorn Leghorn? Miley Cyrus?
