Frederick’s police department, the county prosecutor’s office, the county health department and other agencies plan to enter into an agreement for a program meant to divert minor criminal cases away from the legal system and toward helping defendants get help for mental illness, drug addiction, homelessness and other issues.
The city’s aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a memorandum of understanding to allow the police department to join a policy coordination group to develop the Frederick Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program.
The LEAD program is a cooperation between the city of Frederick, Frederick Police Department, Frederick County Health Department, Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, Frederick County Office of the Public Defender and the Frederick County Division of Parole and Probation.
Society has learned over many years that a lot of people who enter the criminal justice system have other issues that need to be addressed, Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor said Thursday. The program is a chance to have all the players at the table to help people get the services they need, he said.
“We don’t work in isolation. We cannot work in isolation,” O’Connor said.
LEAD isn’t a free pass to commit crimes but a way to address the root problems that drive the illegal behavior in the first place, said Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando.
There would be consequences if someone doesn’t participate in the program once they’re part of it, he said.
“It’s almost like pressing pause on the criminal part of the case,” he said.
Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith is hopeful the program will lead to a reduction in crime and fewer overdose deaths.
“We strongly believe that it is a method to fight crime,” he said of the diversion program. “Our dockets are filled with good people who made bad decisions.”
Smith said his office is examining eligibility criteria and is focused on ensuring officers are well-trained to make referrals. What’s more, he believes diversion programs such as LEAD can help save taxpayers’ money by way of fewer prosecutions.
“Diversion programs like LEAD have been proven successful in other Maryland counties and around the country,” said Mary Riley, the district public defender for Frederick and Washington counties. “Connecting people with community-based services rather than relying on a punitive approach for even the most minor of violations benefits everyone — the criminal justice system, the individual and their family, and the community at large. We are proud to be part of this effort and will work to ensure it meets its full potential.”
The policy group will allow the participants to review guidelines and data for how the program works and is evaluated.
The agreement doesn’t change any law or ordinance, and it doesn’t create any obligation for an organization to participate in the group, according to a memorandum that Lando prepared for the aldermen.
It leaves FPD with discretion on whether to divert potential participants into the program and the State’s Attorney’s Office with the sole authority to make decisions on cases and whether charges are filed.
Joining the policy group has no fiscal impact on the city at this time, according to Lando’s memo.
Staff writer Mary Grace Keller contributed to this report.
