Four men are facing charges related to a stabbing that occurred in Frederick last month and left one person hospitalized.
The Frederick Police Department responded Sept. 8 at about 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of Key Parkway to find a male victim with multiple stab wounds, police said in a news release Tuesday. The victim was treated and later released from the hospital, police said.
Detectives learned four men attacked the victim, charging: Frederick residents Jason Michael Bond, 19; Kermee Andile Dormeyan Jr., 22; Joshua Emmett White, 24; and Rockville resident Matthew Jeremy White, 28.
The lead detective applied for charges on Oct. 4 with the District Court commissioner, according to the release, who issued criminal summonses for the defendants to appear in court on charges of second-degree assault. Online court records show the men are also charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree assault.
Thank you to the lead detective and the FPD for the hard work!
