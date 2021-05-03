A Frederick man is being held without bail for allegedly discharging a firearm in the Hill Street Skate Park Sunday.
Gregory Lon Jackson II, 33, of the 1100 block of Daffodil Drive, has been charged with two counts each of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, reckless endangerment from a car and one count each of possessing a handgun on his person and in a vehicle, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle and firing a gun within city limits, online court records show. A District Court judge ordered him to continue being held without bail Monday afternoon.
Frederick Police Department responded at about 9 p.m. to the area of 100 Hill Street for a firearm discharge, according to a news release. Officer Haynie approached a car and identified the man walking away from it as Jackson, the release reads. Witness interviews reportedly led police to believe Jackson fired the handgun. Haynie allegedly found shell casings inside the vehicle.
Witnesses reportedly said Jackson did not aim at a particular person and appeared to be firing into the air, police wrote. No one was injured and no property was damaged, though police noted the park was occupied by bystanders.
FPD got a search and seizure warrant and allegedly recovered several firearms between the vehicle and Jackson's residence. Police also reportedly found other evidence of a firearm being discharged, though they did not specify.
Jackson has a preliminary hearing set for May 27. His attorney could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the incident or camera footage is asked to contact FPD at 301-600-TIPS (8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.