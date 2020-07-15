Police in Frederick arrested a man Wednesday who is wanted for first-degree murder in Prince George’s County, according to a press release.
Ever Interiano-Barahona, 29, was arrested in the 2400 block of Whittier Drive after providing a false name and a fraudulent driver’s license to members of the Frederick Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, according to Wednesday’s release.
Interiano-Barahona was found to have two active warrants for his arrest, including a case in Prince George’s County dating back to May 2014, charging him with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and participating in a criminal gang, among other offenses, the release states.
The second warrant was out of Manassas, Virginia and included two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of criminal gang activity, according to the release.
An anonymous tip led police to Interiano-Barahona, according to Lt. Kirk Henneberry, commander of the Frederick Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division which oversees the Street Crimes Unit.
“We got information from a source that did not want to be identified that Mr. Barahona worked at one of the shopping centers out near Lake Whittier so our Street Crimes Unit responded to the area and conducted some surveillance,” Henneberry said.
Interiano-Barahona was arrested at approximately 12:30 p.m. and a fingerprint scanner was brought out to the scene of the arrest to further verify his identity, the lieutenant said.
While Interiano-Barahona will be charged with the false name and fraudulent driver’s license offenses in Frederick County, he was transported to Prince George’s County after his arrest Wednesday and booked into that county’s detention center, the release states.
(1) comment
Frederick City Police doing a great job.
