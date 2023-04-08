Chief Jason Lando (copy)
Buy Now

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Frederick Police Department Chief Jason Lando is one of three finalists being considered to lead the police force in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Lando was one of the finalists on Saturday, and Lando confirmed he was being considered for the role in a statement to the News-Post. 

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(5) comments

AOC
AOC

Good Riddance!

Report Add Reply
AOC
AOC

https://www.post-gazette.com/local/city/2023/04/08/pittsburgh-police-chief-finalists-jason-lando-larry-scirotto-ryan-lee/stories/202304080056

Report Add Reply
davediehl01

One foot is out the door. His vision for his future is somewhere beyond Frederick.

Report Add Reply
phydeaux994
phydeaux994

I would hate to lose him, he’s a good Chief. Very Community involved….for everybody. A welcome change. But home town and family is a great opportunity if he is selected.

Report Add Reply
Watergirl

I understand his family lives in Pittsburgh. I will be sorry if he leaves Frederick.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription