Frederick Police Department Chief Jason Lando is one of three finalists being considered to lead the police force in Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Lando was one of the finalists on Saturday, and Lando confirmed he was being considered for the role in a statement to the News-Post.
Lando wrote that he was "torn" when he was contacted recently about the Pittsburgh Chief of Police job. He called it a unique opportunity, and said he was not involved in any other police chief searches.
"Frederick is my home now, and a place I have grown to love," Lando wrote in the statement. "Pittsburgh is where I was born and raised. It is where I spent 21 years as a cop, and it is where my entire family still resides. ... If I am offered the position in Pittsburgh, it will most certainly be the toughest decision of my professional life. If I am ultimately not selected for the job, I plan to remain right here in Frederick."
Lando, who has been Frederick's chief since February 2021, wrote that he had discussed the matter with Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor last week.
"Regardless, we have much work to do, and this process will not distract me from continuing to work hard each day for my team and for our community," Lando's statement said.
In a statement Saturday, O'Connor said he was "extraordinarily proud" of the work FPD had done under Lando and that it was "no surprise that other departments have noticed this and would want the leadership he can provide."
"If [Lando leaves Frederick], I will be happy for him, knowing he has left our department better positioned for the next leader," O'Connor's statement said. "If not, I look forward to his continued service to our community and know he will continue to ensure the Frederick Police Department remains the premiere law enforcement agency in the region.”
(5) comments
Good Riddance!
https://www.post-gazette.com/local/city/2023/04/08/pittsburgh-police-chief-finalists-jason-lando-larry-scirotto-ryan-lee/stories/202304080056
One foot is out the door. His vision for his future is somewhere beyond Frederick.
I would hate to lose him, he’s a good Chief. Very Community involved….for everybody. A welcome change. But home town and family is a great opportunity if he is selected.
I understand his family lives in Pittsburgh. I will be sorry if he leaves Frederick.
