While balancing criminal investigations, grappling with grief and adapting to a new city, Jason Lando has worked to build community relationships in his first year as Frederick police chief.
The Pennsylvania native has had a busy 12 months.
Lando came to Frederick last March with 20-plus years of experience at the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, ending a competitive search for the Frederick Police Department's next leader.
The new chief’s skills were tested early when a shooter allegedly took aim at two men in a Frederick business park in April.
In November, the community watched as the department released body camera footage depicting police interactions with a man who allegedly ingested a harmful substance and later died. The incident is under investigation by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.
Then in December, FPD encountered its first homicide of the year when a man was fatally shot in a Frederick fast food restaurant.
And not long ago, two FPD officers were shot and injured in February while responding to a firearms complaint at Waverley Drive and Key Parkway.
The agency also mourned the losses of Lt. Andrew “Stew” Alcorn IV, who died unexpectedly at his home, and Officer Greg Santangelo, who died after experiencing COVID-19 complications.
Leading by example
“It’s been a busy, but very interesting year,” Lando said in an interview.
The chief’s gotten a crash course in all things Frederick through a nine-month experiential learning program known as Leadership Frederick County, offered by the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. In monthly meetings, participants learn about different aspects of the county, such as agriculture, health and land use.
The session kicked off with a retreat in September, where Lando and the other participants filled a 30-foot-long piece of paper with the names of the organizations they represent. Arrows across the page illustrated organizations connected to one another through their work.
Marker in hand, Lando drew lines linking every entity back to FPD — because he believes the department’s duty is to serve everyone.
“It makes you appreciate where you live,” Lando said. “But it also shows how we are all interconnected.”
Jen Gerlock, executive director of the program, has gotten to know Lando through Leadership Frederick County. She described him as a unifying force.
“He’s very collaborative,” she said. “He’s a leader’s leader.”
Lando is at the point in the program where participants partner with nonprofits to tackle critical projects. The chief chose to work with Justice Jobs of Maryland, which helps people who’ve been touched by the criminal justice system overcome barriers to employment.
“Once we have put handcuffs on somebody for the very first time, or anytime really, it has the potential to change the outcome of their entire life,” Lando said.
He considers it a “win” if he’s able to help someone get on the right track after they’ve "paid their debt to society," which Lando and his Leadership Frederick County colleagues hope to do through Justice Jobs. Lando said their goals include finding grant opportunities to support the nonprofit and identifying businesses willing to consider hiring employees with criminal history.
Lando said he was especially proud to help launch a program in the city designed to tackle mental health struggles and drug use, which he recognized are sometimes the root cause of criminal behavior.
The crisis car, which is an unmarked police vehicle, is staffed by a plainclothes FPD officer, a Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services emergency medical technician or paramedic and a health professional from mental healthcare provider Sheppard Pratt. The intent is for them to work together as a team responding to mental health emergencies in the city.
After launching this past summer, the crisis car is set to double its hours. Starting April 1, the crisis car will operate eight hours a day from Monday through Friday, according to Lando.
“We have people in Frederick that have serious mental health concerns,” he said. “Hopefully, we'll find some longer term solutions for these individuals, rather than arrest them, cite them, [then] the next day, they're back out doing the same thing over and over.”
Building bridges
In an interview with the News-Post shortly after he became chief, Lando expressed a desire to build relationships with historically marginalized groups.
FPD launched the Multicultural Liaison Unit in July. The seven officers in the unit serve as liaisons to the African American community, Asian community, Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community, Hispanic/Latino community and the LGBTQIA+ communities.
Members of those groups say Lando has made positive strides. Aje Hill, executive director of the nonprofit I Believe in Me, called Lando a man of his word.
Hill has seen Lando and his officers help at the nonprofit's food drops, and described the chief as responsive, transparent and nonjudgmental.
“He’s been accountable, he’s been honest,” Hill said. “I think he’s going to be an asset for our community.”
Maria-Teresa Shuck, director of Centro Hispano de Frederick, has been glad to see Lando and other FPD officers at their events, like the Hispanic Heritage Festival and children’s STEM summer program.
“I think one of his goals was to get into the community and to meet the diverse population within Frederick. I think he’s accomplished everything so far,” Shuck said.
Elizabeth Chung, executive director of the Asian American Center of Frederick, sang the praises of Lando and Officer Nicholas Aylward, who is the multicultural unit's liaison to the Asian American community.
Lando "has allowed the officer to take the role in the direction he felt was best, based on his knowledge, experience, and cultural identity,” Chung wrote in an email. That “shows the chief’s understanding that AAPI [Asian American Pacific Islander] officers themselves will have the best background and knowledge to better serve the AAPI community,” she wrote.
Chung credited Lando for showing up at the center's food drops and their Stop Asian Hate vigil last year.
As Lando spoke about his first year as chief, he often smiled as he described interactions with the community.
“It's kind of been overwhelming how warm and welcoming the community has been to me,” he said. “It's really helped to make my job a lot easier.”
He frequently credited other FPD officers for carrying out the work he oversaw.
“The things we are doing are designed to build trust in the police,” Lando said. “If by doing those things we can earn the trust of the public, and it makes our officers’ jobs easier, and it makes our community safer, then call [it] whatever you want. It's just doing the right thing.”
Mayor Michael O’Connor, who nominated Lando for the position before he was confirmed by the Board of Aldermen, hoped the next chief would be community-oriented.
“I think he’s done outstanding,” O’Connor said in an interview, acknowledging the challenges FPD has faced in the past year.
Looking to the future, Lando is excited for the department to move into its much larger headquarters at 100 E. All Saints St., possibly by late 2023.
Closer on the horizon will be 120 hours of leadership and professional development training for up to 50 officers, according to Lando. FPD recently secured a grant for $51,000 to fund the effort. The training will take place in April, May and June, Lando said. FPD is opening the training up to partner agencies as well.
By summertime, Lando hopes to get the police chief advisory board up and running again with quarterly meetings.
There’s no doubt the job is demanding, but Lando seems to enjoy it.
“I love our team here at FPD,” Lando said. “I think this is really … a model for other cities as to what a police and community relationship could look like.”
