The Frederick Police Department is looking for help in finding a mother and son who are believed to be in danger, according to press release on Tuesday.
Mariela Lizeth Aguilar-Morales, 25, and Joshua Isaac Palacio-Aguilar, 4, were last seen on Aug. 13, according to the release.
They were last seen in the area of the 1200 block of Aynsley Court in Frederick, police wrote.
“Detectives continue to believe Aguilar-Morales and her son are in danger,” police wrote.
Frederick Police Department spokesperson Samantha Long said in a phone interview that due an an ongoing investigation, FPD will not be releasing additional details.
Aguilar-Morales and Palacio-Aguilar have been designated as “critical” missing people because the department believes the two are in danger and because Palacio-Aguilar is a child, Long said.
People can be designated as “critical” missing people for multiple reasons, including if they are juveniles, need medical attention, or are mentally impaired, Long said.