Mariela Lizeth Aguilar-Morales and Joshua Isaac Palacio-Aguilar

Mariela Lizeth Aguilar-Morales, 25, and Joshua Isaac Palacio-Aguilar, 4, were last seen Aug. 13 and are believed to be in danger, according to the Frederick Police Department. They were last seen in the area of the 1200 block of Aynsley Court in Frederick.

 Courtesy of the Frederick Police Department

The Frederick Police Department is looking for help in finding a mother and son who are believed to be in danger, according to press release on Tuesday.

