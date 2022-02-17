“I have reviewed the body camera footage from Friday's officer-involved shooting. This is a tough video to watch due to its graphic nature. I have reviewed many incidents captured by body worn camera in my time as a police officer and this one was hard even for me to watch. Our officers were placed in a life-threatening situation, and they handled themselves exceptionally well. I am proud of how all of our first responders handled the events of that day and I believe the community would be proud as well. However, Friday's events are still very fresh for our officers, dispatchers, EMS personnel, and the families of everyone involved, to include the family of our suspect. Additionally, charges have been filed in this case and there will likely be a trial. Having this video aired publicly, over and over, on all major news outlets in the region is not only likely to re-traumatize the individuals involved, but may adversely affect the prosecution of the case. As such, the Frederick Police Department will not be releasing the body camera footage at this time.”

State's Attorney Smith's statement

Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith's full statement:

"The State's Attorney's Office has reviewed the body-worn camera footage, witness statements, and the physical evidence collected from last Friday's police-involved shooting. After reviewing all evidence and consulting with the investigators from the Maryland State Police assigned to this incident, my office has concluded that the use of deadly force by Officers Kristen Kowalsky and Bryan Snyder against Dominique Lamar Lewis was necessary and proportional. Therefore, it was legally justified under Maryland law and the standard put forth by the United States Supreme Court in Graham v. Connor. As a result, no charges will be placed against the officers.

As Dominique Lewis has pending criminal charges against him including the attempted 1st-degree murder of two law enforcement officers, we are unable to release the videos or provide further comment at this time. As done in previous police-involved shootings, a full declination report detailing the evidence and the decision-making process as it relates to the use of force will be released by our office upon the conclusion of the criminal case. Given the specific facts of this case, the decision to not release the videos is compelled by the rules of ethics, specifically Rule 19-303.8, which details the special responsibilities of a prosecutor as it relates to extrajudicial statements concerning pending criminal matters."