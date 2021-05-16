A man faces numerous drug charges after Frederick police say they found a large amount of suspected marijuana, cocaine, Suboxone and heroin/fentanyl in his residence Friday.
Michael Andrew King, 34, was charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute and five counts of possession, according to a news release from the Frederick Police Department. He is being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, police said.
FPD's drug enforcement unit investigated King throughout May and allegedly learned he was involved in the illegal trafficking and distribution of various controlled dangerous substances. A detective worked with the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office to get a search and seizure warrant for King's hotel room in the 6000 block of Francis Scott Key Drive and executed the warrant Friday, police said.
Police allegedly found 5.22 pounds, or 2,371 grams, of suspected marijuana, 36 grams of suspected cocaine, five Suboxone (8mg film strip) and three grams of suspected heroin and/or fentanyl, the release states.
Members of the Frederick Police Department's Special Response Team (SRT), Frederick County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and the Frederick High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force executed the warrant. The investigation was a coordinated effort between the Frederick Police Department, the Frederick County State's Attorney’s Office, the Frederick County Sherriff’s Office and the Washington County Narcotics Task Force.
