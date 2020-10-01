The Frederick Police Department will get nearly $26,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice to pay for body cameras, flashlights, and computer upgrades, and another grant to pay for speeding and drunken driving enforcement.
The $25,856 will pay for 13 body-worn cameras, which will outfit the department's non-patrol uniformed divisions, as well as provide a few spares, Lt. Sean Carr said Thursday.
The grant was approved by the city's aldermen at their meeting Thursday.
The money will also go toward computer upgrades and some flashlights for the department, Carr said.
The grant also includes $12,045 for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Carr said.
The Frederick department will also receive $40,000 from the Maryland Department of Transportation for speed enforcement, drunken driving, and air bags.
The money will be split into $14,800 for speed enforcement, $21,000 for drunken driving enforcement, and $4,200 for air bag enforcement, and will pay for officers' overtime to do the patrols.
The drunken driving enforcement money will include funds for DUI checkpoints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.