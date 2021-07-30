The Frederick Police Department is asking for help finding a man who they say robbed a downtown business at gunpoint.
Police responded Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. to The Spice & Tea Exchange of Frederick at 28 E. Patrick St., according to a news release. Authorities learned a man entered the store, presented a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries, police said.
The suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old with dirty blonde hair. He was wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts. He fled the area on foot, according to police.
Anyone with information or who may have surveillance cameras in the area is encouraged to contact the Frederick Police Department’s nonemergency line at 301-600-2100, leave an anonymous voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or email at fpdcrimetip@FrederickMDPolice.org.
Do any of the businesses downtown have exterior cameras?
