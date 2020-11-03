Frederick police are investigating a Friday crash that left a Monrovia man hospitalized in critical condition.
The crash occurred at 10 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Patrick Street, according to police.
Mark See, 58, of Monrovia, was the only occupant of the vehicle, and was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries. He was listed in critical but stable condition Tuesday.
The Frederick Police Department continues to examine the cause of the crash.
Anyone with information can contact Officer Andrew Coady at 240-549-4542 or Acoady@frederickmdpolice.org.
