A string of incidents leaving downtown Frederick business windows damaged has city police looking for witnesses.
Between the early morning of Dec. 15 through Dec. 20, police have taken about a dozen reports of damage to windows caused by projectiles that are not bullets from firearms, according to a release Monday from the Frederick Police Department.
Joan Berkowitz, who with her husband owns Great Stuff by Paul on 6th Street and a vacant location on North Carroll Street, said the Carroll Street store was damaged on Dec.15 and the 6th Street store was damaged Saturday evening. On Sunday, they found two more holes in a window at the Carroll Street location, Berkowitz said.
Berkowitz said she's also heard about several other businesses, including a laundromat on North Market Street, that also had damage.
Mike Tauraso, the owner of Black Hog BBQ on South Market Street, said he'll have to replace one of the store's windows. While he hadn't gotten an estimate Monday, he expected the repairs to cost about $1,500.
With Christmas on Friday, the damage comes at a critical shopping time for downtown businesses, Berkowitz said.
Kara Norman, executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, said it's an important time of year for downtown businesses, but there's never a good time to have vandalism.
“We don't want vandalism any time. And certainly not now,” Norman said.
Frederick police are asking anyone who may have witnessed any of the damage or have further information about the people responsible to contact Officer Douglas Kemp at 240-549-4782 or dkemp@frederickmdpolice.org.
Tips can also be left anonymously on the department's tips line at 301-600-8477, emailed to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or sent via text to 240-674-8477.
(1) comment
Street cameras would be useful downtown. If you aren't doing anything illegal, you shouldn't mind having your picture taken.
