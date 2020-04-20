A woman is dead and Frederick Police charged an unidentified man with murder after responding to a fatal stabbing Sunday afternoon, according to court records and a department press release.
Police were called to the 100 block of Deerfield Place at approximately 6:53 p.m. Sunday for what was reported as a stabbing and found a woman suffering from a stab wound, according to a press release issued late Sunday evening. The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene and a man, was taken into custody. Sunday's release was not identifying the man by name but a search of electronic court records early Monday revealed that 19-year-old David Frederick Miner IV, of the 100 block of Deerfield Place, was charged with first- and second-degree murder Sunday.
Miner was the only individual arrested on murder charges by Frederick County law enforcement over the weekend and was scheduled to appear before a Frederick County District Court judge later Monday morning for a bail review hearing.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Rest in Peace.
