The Frederick Police Department is investigating shots fired in the area of the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive Tuesday.
FPD received several reports for shots fired at about 8:45 p.m. Feb. 22, police said in a news release, and found a vehicle struck by bullets.
Anyone with information that may assist with this case is encouraged to contact Det. McPeak at amcpeak@frederickmdpolice.org. To leave information anonymously, call FPD’s tip line at 301-600-TIPS(8477), email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or text 240-674-TIPS(8477).
— Mary Grace Keller
(1) comment
As I declared last week, the shootings are a weekly event anymore.
As your charming next sheriff, I will work together with Chief Jason and together we will prevail in getting these shootings under control.
