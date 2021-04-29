Frederick police are investigating an incident Thursday morning in which they believe a woman may have struck two men with her vehicle.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Key Parkway around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

Police believe a woman intentionally hit two men with her 2017 Jeep Cherokee in an apartment complex parking lot, according to a news release.

The men appear to have non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital, police said.

Police said they have identified the woman and were working to locate her before her identity is released.

The men and the woman appear to have known each other, police said.

