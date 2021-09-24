After receiving several calls from residents, the Frederick Police Department is investigating a potential firearm discharge from Thursday night.
Callers told police they thought they heard multiple gunshots in the area of Butterfly Lane and Himes Avenue around 6:30 p.m., according to a police news release. Police responded but did not find any victims or evidence of a shooting.
FPD asks anyone with additional information to contact Detective Sergeant Jonathan Shatlock at 301-748-4278 or JShatlock@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous by contacting FPD's Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).
