FPD Interceptor

One of the Ford Police Interceptor cruisers purchased in 2015 by the Frederick Police Department.

 Staff photo by Graham Cullen

After receiving several calls from residents, the Frederick Police Department is investigating a potential firearm discharge from Thursday night.

Callers told police they thought they heard multiple gunshots in the area of Butterfly Lane and Himes Avenue around 6:30 p.m., according to a police news release. Police responded but did not find any victims or evidence of a shooting.

FPD asks anyone with additional information to contact Detective Sergeant Jonathan Shatlock at 301-748-4278 or JShatlock@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous by contacting FPD's Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

