Reported evidence of shots fired in the 800 block of East South Street Wednesday night has the Frederick Police Department on the lookout for more information.
Police responded at about 9:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired and found evidence of a firearm discharge, police said in a prepared statement Thursday. Police did not specify what evidence was found.
Officers did not find any people injured or property struck by the gunfire.
There was no description of a suspect available Thursday morning.
Anyone in the area Wednesday night who observed something "out of the ordinary" or suspicious is asked to contact FPD. Those who wish to leave information anonymously can call the tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477), email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or text 240-674-TIPS (8477).
The lead investigator is Detective McPeak and the case number is 21-37186.
