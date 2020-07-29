Frederick police, with assistance from the county sheriff’s office, opened a death investigation after a city officer found a woman’s body Wednesday morning, according to a department press release.
The city officer was on foot in the first block of Waverley Drive at about 8:23 a.m. when they saw the woman’s body in a treeline near a wooded area along Rock Creek, the release states. The sheriff’s office was called in to help with the initial investigation at the scene.
The woman’s body was taken to Maryland’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and additional investigation regarding what might have caused her death, Wednesday’s release states.
The woman was not being identified in any way as of Wednesday afternoon, but the police department indicated it would release additional information about the case at a later time.
Anyone who can provide police with any helpful information, such as suspicious or noteworthy activity in the Waverley Drive area this week, was asked to call Detective Wolfe at 240-549-4450. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 301-600-8477 (TIPS), sending a text to 240-674-8477 or an email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
