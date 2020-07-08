A Frederick man was charged with malicious destruction of property after sheriff’s deputies linked him to a slew of racist graffiti found in the city and county.
Jose Margarito Guerra, 20, of the 100 block of Key Parkway, is charged with four counts of malicious destruction of property by the Frederick Police Department, as well as a single count of malicious destruction of property by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, according to an online search of court records Wednesday. All of the charges date back to June 27, when city police responded to multiple locations in Baker Park, including the covered bridge, the bandshell and the pump house at Culler Lake, all of which had been spray painted with “anti-police rhetoric and racial slurs,” according to a city police press release.
Charging documents filed in Frederick County District Court revealed that, while Frederick police were investigating the graffiti in the city, sheriff’s deputies were looking into similar graffiti left on a home on Woodridge Road in the Lake Linganore area on the same day.
A resident of the home identified several young people as potential suspects and, after speaking to two of the individuals, deputies identified Guerra and a juvenile female as the individuals who spray painted the slurs and messages on the home, the documents state. Because the graffiti was so similar to the messages and images found in the city, sheriff’s deputies reached out to city police before arranging an interview with Guerra, the documents state.
It was not immediately clear whether the juvenile female was charged as a result of the spray paint left on the home on Woodridge Road, but charging documents did indicate that the occupants of the home told deputies that they did not believe the graffiti was left on their home as a racist attack, despite one of the messages disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement.
During an interview with city police and sheriff’s deputies, Guerra eventually admitted to taking part in spray painting the house as well as the various spots in downtown Frederick, the documents state.
Police do not believe Guerra acted alone while leaving graffiti in the city, the release states. Anyone with any additional information, including the identities of other potential suspects, was asked to contact Officer First Class Bentley at 240-549-4534 or GBentley@frederickmdpolice.org.
Anonymous tips can also be left at 301-600-8477 (TIPS), texted to 240-674-8477 or sent by email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
(16) comments
Looks like jloo called it and purplepickle missed it by a mile.
To bad for all of the leftists trying to blame the racist graffiti on white supremacists and racists.
[ninja]
Touché!!! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][lol]
Your one example here is not all of them. Too bad the right wingers keep flying the confederate and Nazi flags.
Totally irrelevant to bosco's comment, and you know it. [lol][lol][lol]
Don't worry about the right wingers, the anarchists and the leftists are doing a good enough of spreading racism. Maybe the left will diagnose this guy with the Jesse Smollett syndrome and give him a pass, like the one Biden is getting from #metoo.
[ninja]
Bosco; why would you claim he is not a racist? Do you have some evidence for that?
He is a Racist bosco. He believes his race is superior to the Black race. BINGO!!!
Looks to me like someone might be trying to start a race war.
Quit salivating, CD!
Salivating, Nicki? How's that? What makes you think I'm "salivating?"
He's heard Pavlov's bell...of course he's salivating.
OK Greg F, Nicki didn't see fit to answer my question so you tell me, why should I be salivating? Huh?
sal·i·vate
verb
1. secrete saliva, especially in anticipation of food.
2. display great relish at the sight or prospect of something.
Your point being, fido? If you, Nicki, and Greg F have something to say, why don't one, or all, of you just come out and say it? Only cowards hide behind vague, questionable comments.
Wasn't there some backlash when that issue was raised in the original article? Oh no, cried the leftist liberals, it had to be white supremacists and racists. Another Jesse Smollett type of incident. I guess there wasn't enough racism to be found in FredCo, so they had to go manufacture some.
This really helps their cause. [lol][ninja]
If evidence was clear he did the crime, the city should have him personally repair the damages. It we have already paid someone to do it, then he can clean up other vandalism that others have done or will be done as nothing is being done to stop it. We need to put to work those who choose to damage our town. What use is it to feed them and then let them out in a week or month to do it again. The punishment should equal the crime. Where are the Frederick politicians? Why are they so quietly standing by as Frederick is being vandalized by it's own residents?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.