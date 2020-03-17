Frederick Police Department arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection with a Tuesday night stabbing, the department announced Wednesday morning.
Aimee Nicole Seals, 39, of Frederick, was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault, the department's release said.
Frederick police responded to a stabbing Tuesday evening in the first block of McMurray Street, according to a press release issued shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The call was dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. and an officer soon found a man who had apparently been stabbed. The man was eventually linked to the address where the attack apparently occurred, according to the release. The wounded man was found in a vehicle headed north in the first block of South Court Street. Emergency rescue personnel treated him at the scene, and he was eventually taken to a trauma center, where he remained Tuesday night.
Investigating detectives believe the injured man and Seals knew each other.
Seals is currently held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
Frederick police are asking that anyone with information about the crime call Detective David Dewees at 240-409-0280. Tips may be left anonymously on the department's tip lines by voice mail at 301-600-8477 (TIPS), text message to 240-674-8477 (TIPS) or by email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
(2) comments
toilet paper isn't worth getting stabbed over.
Its refreshing to read any story not about that which cant be spoken
