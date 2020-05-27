A Frederick man shot his landlord in the face, robbed him of more than $500 and attempted to take a police officer's firearm during his arrest Tuesday afternoon, according to city police reports.
Elvin Maxwell Addison Jr., 40, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, first-degree assault, attempting to disarm a police officer, theft of more than $100, reckless endangerment, the illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, the use of a firearm in a felony crime of violence, drug possession involving a firearm and two counts of second-degree assault. Addison was denied bail in a hearing held before Frederick County District Court Judge Dino E. Flores Jr. late Wednesday morning and remained in custody at the county adult detention center.
The shooting occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. in the first block of Winchester Street where Addison had agreed to meet with his landlord to pay the rent Addison owed, according to charging documents filed in district court. As the landlord stood near the tail of his truck waiting for Addison to arrive, Addison walked up and immediately pulled what the landlord later described as a small caliber silver handgun, shooting the landlord once in the head.
The shot glanced the landlord' head, causing a laceration above his eye, according to the documents. Addison immediately began striking the landlord in the head and face with his fists and the handgun, eventually knocking him to the ground where he then rolled the landlord over and stole his wallet and $550 in cash from his pants pocket, according to police accounts based on the landlord's and other witnesses' testimony.
Addison was gone when the first officers arrived to find the landlord's wife trying to control her husband's bleeding in the parking lot area where the assault and robbery took place, the charging documents state. Additional witnesses later told police they saw Addison walking in the area with a gun in his hand immediately prior to the shooting and a lookout for Addison was broadcast to city police and other law enforcement agencies.
A green Ford SUV that Addison was known to drive was involved in a hit-and-run crash on southbound U.S. 15 near the West Patrick Street exit shortly after the crash and police quickly caught up with Addison, pulling him over near the intersection of West South and West Patrick streets, the documents state.
While Addison initially cooperated with police, he suddenly grabbed an officer's arm and began to resist as he was being taken into custody, assaulting a total of seven city police officers during the struggle that ensued. At one point in the fray, Addison tried unsuccessfully to remove an officer's firearm from its holster before he was finally subdued, according to the documents.
A total of $501 in cash was found in a search of Addison after his arrest and a spent bullet casing, believed to have been from the shot Addison fired at the landlord, was located on the ground where Addison fought with police, leading officers to believe the casing had gotten caught in Addison's clothing after the shooting, according to the documents.
Addison, who lives in an apartment in the first block of Winchester Street near where the shooting happened, is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing June 16, according to an online search of court records Wednesday.
(4) comments
Another choir boy, another blessed choir boy.[ninja]
Funny, guess he thought police firearms could just be ripped off the holster...pretty sure they have a locking mechanism,
Well, let’s see here, commission of a crime of violence with a firearm by a previously convicted person? Not less than twenty-five years [18 USC 924 C(i)]. Possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence? Not less than five years [18 USC 924 A(i)]. Oh, and according to 18 USC 924 D(ii), no term of imprisonment imposed on a person under this subsection shall run concurrently with any other term of imprisonment imposed on the person, including any term of imprisonment imposed for the crime of violence or drug trafficking crime during which the firearm was used, carried, or possessed. So, Mr. Addison is looking at a minimum of 30 years on the firearm charges alone, if this were prosecuted in Federal court. Let’s see what Maryland’s revolving door of “justice” comes up with.
Landlord was lucky....and that dude is methed up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.