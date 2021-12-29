A Frederick Police Department officer died Tuesday after experiencing complications from COVID-19, the agency announced Wednesday.
Officer Greg Santangelo graduated from the FPD Training Academy in 2013, FPD said in a social media post. He went on to serve with Patrol Squad A until 2015 before moving to the training unit at the police academy, where he would stay until his death.
He was the lead instructor at the academy for eight entry-level academies, numerous lateral academies and one comparative compliance course. He also trained officers from neighboring agencies including the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick Police Department, Hagerstown Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and as far away as Garrett County Sheriff’s Office.
"His love and passion for law enforcement is directly responsible for developing many of our highly trained community-oriented officers who serve this great City," FPD's post reads. "The legacy he leaves behind has made this community, and so many others, better and safer than before he arrived. We will miss his personality, knowledge and dedication tremendously. May you Rest In Peace, brother. You will never be forgotten."
When the FNP reports deaths related to Covid, I think the FNP owes it to the public to find out if the case was a breakthrough case of a person who chose to be unvaccinated.
RIP sir, thank you for your service.
Now, vaxxed or unvaxxed?
Ditto, gabriel. Vaxxed or not?
