The town of New Market will pay for Frederick Police Department officers to assist with monitoring speed camera violations near the town's schools.
The Frederick aldermen approved the arrangement with a 3-0 Thursday night. Alderman Ben MacShane was absent from the meeting, and Alderwoman Katie Nash abstained from the vote.
The agreement arranged through the Fraternal Order of Police will allow New Market to contract with FPD officers to provide overtime work reviewing citations for the town.
New Market adopted an ordinance in April to allow the town to use speed cameras.
Later that month, the town entered a contract with Verra Mobility, the vendor Frederick uses for its speed cameras.
In a late 2020 speed study, Verra Mobility showed a total of 7,938 in one location near the New Market schools over a three-week period.
The camera citations require sworn law enforcement officers to review them, and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, which patrols New Market, does regular speed patrols but not speed camera monitoring, New Market Mayor Winslow Burhans III told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop in December.
According to the terms of the agreement, New Market will pay Frederick $3 for each citation approved by an FPD officer.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she was uncomfortable with the agreement for several reasons, including any strain it would put on an already overworked city police department. She worried it could take resources away from city residents.
She also questioned whether the work would take up space in a police headquarters that's already crowded, at which point Burhans said New Market could make space for an officer at its town offices if that was necessary.
There shouldn't be an operational impact on FPD even if officers did have to travel to New Market, said Lt. Sean Carr, who heads the department's speed enforcement program.
After the vote, Alderman Derek Shackelford told Burhans he hopes Frederick gets no revenue if it means that people have stopped speeding through school zones.
Nash said she would abstain from the vote because much of the work on the proposal was done before she joined the board in December.
