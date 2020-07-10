Frederick police on Friday released a video clip and still image of a suspect who they believe spray painted Black Lives Matter graffiti in several locations in the city last month.
The individual has not been identified yet but detectives were hoping someone would step forward to identify him and any others potentially involved in the graffiti incidents, which were discovered and reported to police shortly after a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center on June 8. After confronting Sheriff Chuck Jenkins outside the law enforcement center earlier in the evening, several protesters marched back into downtown Frederick and through areas where the graffiti was later found, according to previous reports.
"We had multiple people send us videos from various people’s Facebook accounts probably starting that next day showing different parts of the march and we were able to identify the individual as a suspect from those videos," said Lt. Kirk Henneberry, who commands the city police department's Criminal Investigations Division.
The department updated its initial press release from early June on Friday, adding a link to a 30-second clip as well as the still image of a young man who is seen holding what appears to be a stencil matching the graffiti found, as well as a can of spray paint.
The man appears to be wearing a black shirt and a black pair of pants with a white strip on them in the video, but no further information was included in Friday's release. The brief video clip included with the release does not specifically show the individual using the stencil or spray paint, but Henneberry suggested even more evidence was found in the full clip and other videos sent to the department.
"That’s just a 10-second clip ... there are other clips that show even more, so by watching all of the videos sent to us, there’s more incriminating aspects," Henneberry said.
While other individuals may have been involved in leaving the graffiti, so far police were considering the young man singled out in Friday's press release as their primary suspect in the case, Henneberry said.
Anyone who can help identify the individual or who can otherwise assist police with the investigation was asked to contact Detective Ryan Stotler at 240-549-4537 or RStotler@frederickmdpolice.org. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 301-600-8477 (TIPS), sent by text message to 240-674-8477 (TIPS) or via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
(1) comment
ANIMAL
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.