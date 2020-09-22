The Frederick Police Department is warning residents to take basic precautions after a string of vehicle thefts in the city.
Police have investigated eight vehicle thefts and recovered six stolen vehicles in recent days, according to a release from the Frederick Police Department.
“A common factor in many of these thefts is the victims left spare keys in the vehicles,” the release noted.
The release urged residents to help prevent thefts by taking keys and valuables out of vehicles, and locking the vehicles when they're unattended.
Some of the vehicles have been locked, but most have not, said Lt. Kirk Henneberry of the Frederick Police Department.
"It's a clear crime of opportunity," he said.
The police department's Crime Analysis Team, Street Crimes Unit and Patrol Division are all investigating the thefts and sharing information with other police agencies in the region.
The thefts haven't come from any particular part of the city, although officers recovered three stolen vehicles on Fairfield Drive in the city, Henneberry said.
Anyone with information about these thefts should contact Detective Kyle Jones at 240-674-7058. If you want to remain anonymous, contact the tip line at 301-600-8477, or by text message at 240-674-8477, or by email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
The department also participates in Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, and anyone submitting an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest or criminal charges being filed is eligible for a cash reward. More information is available at metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip.
(1) comment
Mine are all stick shiftters, less chance of being stolen these days! Less people know how to drive a stick shifter! Vroom Vroom!
