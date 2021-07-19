FPD Interceptor (copy)
The Frederick Police Department emblem is featured on the side of an interceptor vehicle.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

The Frederick Police Department is warning the public to avoid the 800 block of Stratford Way as they attempt to deescalate a reportedly armed individual.

The suspect threatened another person, Lt. Andrew Alcorn told the News-Post Monday afternoon.

"Right now we're just bringing resources to the area," Alcorn said shortly after 12:30 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

