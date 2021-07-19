The Frederick Police Department is warning the public to avoid the 800 block of Stratford Way as they attempt to deescalate a reportedly armed individual.
The suspect threatened another person, Lt. Andrew Alcorn told the News-Post Monday afternoon.
"Right now we're just bringing resources to the area," Alcorn said shortly after 12:30 p.m.
No further details were immediately available.
