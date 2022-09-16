7-Eleven Robbery

The Frederick Police Department is searching for this man in connection with a robbery that occurred Friday morning at a 7-Eleven.

 Courtesy of Frederick Police Department

A Frederick convenience store was robbed early Friday morning and police are searching for the culprit.

The Frederick Police Department said in a news release that it responded to the 7-Eleven at 204 Amber Drive at about 1:30 a.m. A male robber allegedly assaulted an employee and took an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said.

