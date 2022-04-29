FPD Interceptor
The Frederick Police Department emblem on the side of an interceptor vehicle.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

The Frederick Police Department is searching for a woman who allegedly robbed a business with a knife April 22.

The woman reportedly robbed a business in the first block of Old Camp Road at about 3:45 a.m., FPD said in a news release Friday.

No one was injured. Police spokesman Allen Etzler declined to identify the business.

Police asked anyone with information that might help identify or locate the woman to contact Detective Radtke at sradtke@frederickmdpolice.org.

To remain anonymous, people can contact the FPD Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

The Frederick Police Department partners with Metro Crime Stoppers (MCS) of Maryland. Submitting a tip through MCS may result in the tipster receiving a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest. Visit metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/ for more info.

