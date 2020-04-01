Frederick police are asking for help in identifying a man who robbed a restaurant at knife-point last week.
The robbery was reported at about 2:16 p.m. March 25 at the Pollo Campero at 1350 West Patrick St., according to a department release issued Wednesday. A man, wearing a covering over his face, entered the restaurant, which was allowing customers to enter the building to pick up food under new COVID-19 guidelines from Gov. Larry Hogan, said Lt. Kirk Henneberry, commander of the Frederick Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
“The subject just walked in, walked right up to the counter and displayed a knife to the cashier while demanding money,” Hennebery said. “He did get away with some cash, but nothing other than cash was stolen.”
None of the employees or another customer who was in the business at the time was hurt during the robbery, Hennebery said. The robber was last seen fleeing on foot around the west side of the building along Grove Hill Road toward the Big Lots parking lot behind the restaurant.
“We did have one of our patrol dogs run a track, which led in that direction, as well, but unfortunately we did not encounter the suspect,” Henneberry said.
The robber was described as an adult, white male who appeared to be in his 30s. He stood between 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and was estimated to weigh under 200 pounds, according to the department’s release, which also included a photo of the man taken from the restaurant’s security camera footage.
Anyone who can help identify the robber or provide additional information about the crime was asked to call Det. Christopher Sharpe at 240-549-4522. Anonymous tips can be left by voicemail at 301-600-8477 (TIPS), sent by text to 240-674-8477 (TIPS) or sent by email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
Tips can also be submitted to the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, which will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Tips can be submitted on the group’s website: www.metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/, by following Metro Crime Stoppers on Facebook and submitting a tip there, or by calling the group’s 24-hour toll free hotline: 866-756-2587 (LOCKUP).
Wasn’t the Middletown grocery store robbery at knife point also? Likely the same person?
