Frederick police continued to try and identify a suspect in a shooting that left one man injured early Saturday morning.
Officers from the Frederick Police Department responded to the 300 block of North Market Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
They found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to a local trauma center.
Police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information or video footage from the area can contact police anonymously on a tip lines at 301-600-TIPS (8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).
