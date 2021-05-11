Police seized $100,000 worth of contraband as they arrested a Frederick man accused of trafficking a large amount of drugs throughout the county.
Authorities executed search and seizure warrants Monday at Calvin Jerome Hall's apartment and storage unit in Frederick, allegedly finding: 17.22 pounds of suspected marijuana, 190 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cartridges, six jars of THC wax, 13.4 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 191.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3.8 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 70.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 532 suspected Alprazolam pills, 1,381.3 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 95 suspected MDMA (also known as ecstasy/Molly) pills, Suboxone strips and $14,555 in cash. Police said in a prepared statement the contraband seized represents a street value in excess of $100,000.
Hall, 36, of the 1800 block of Greenspring Place, was being held without bail. He faces 16 charges that include possession of various drugs and possession with intent to distribute. In district court on Tuesday, Hall conveyed he had not yet secured an attorney but wished to do so. Judge Dino Flores Jr. agreed to push back his bail review to Wednesday.
Frederick Police Department's Drug Enforcement Unit, assigned to the Baltimore Washington High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, began investigating Hall in the beginning of February, according to the police statement. During the investigation, police allegedly learned Hall was involved in trafficking and distributing numerous types of controlled dangerous substances. Detective Raymond Bednar worked with the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office to obtain the warrants.
The investigation was coordinated among FPD, the state's attorney's office, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Brunswick Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network.
(1) comment
Nice job! Keep that crap off the streets.
