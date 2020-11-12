Frederick police will increase enforcement of rules against bikes, skateboards, and similar vehicles in the city’s downtown area following an increase in complaints.
The city has seen noticeably more complaints about the issue since August, mostly about skateboards in several of the city’s parking garages, said Capt. Kirk Henneberry of the Frederick Police Department.
The garages have inclines, curbs, and other areas that can draw skaters, mostly young people who have started skating recently, Henneberry said.
“It’s just an attractive area for skateboarders,” he said, noting that the issue flares up every few years.
Vehicles such as bikes, skates, scooters, and skateboards are not allowed in the city’s historic district, Baker Park, or within the Carroll Creek Linear Park, according to a release from the city.
The city has two skate parks, at Hillcrest Park and Lucas Village Park.
Along with parking garages and the parks, a city ordinance bans vehicles such as bikes and skateboards on sidewalks within the city’s historic district, which stretches roughly from Jefferson to East streets, and from Mt. Olivet Cemetery north to 7th Street.
The ordinance allows a civil citation with a fine of up to $100 and confiscation of the vehicle.
The department doesn’t want to confiscate anyone’s property, but just wants to educate the public, Henneberry said.
The ordinance doesn’t allow juveniles to be cited, but officers would contact their parent or guardian and educate them about the law, Henneberry said.
Once the guardian is notified, any subsequent violations could result in the guardian being cited and the confiscation of the skateboard or other vehicle.
The department hasn’t issued any civil citations for violations this year, Henneberry said.
