The Frederick Police Department has noticed a spike in vehicle wheel thefts and is warning residents to be on the lookout.
Police said in a news release tires and rims have gone missing from cars, particularly Honda Accords. Two incidents occurred in the Prospect Hall Apartments complex.
Police say this type of theft appeals to criminals since tires and rims are easy to steal and sell. They can be removed from a vehicle in less than 10 minutes, police said, and tires and rims are not trackable in the same way most vehicles are.
Frederick Police offered tips to prevent such thefts:
- Buying a lug nut lock.
- Installing an alarm with a sensor.
- Parking in secure, well-lit areas.
- Turning your wheels to a 45-degree angle to make lug nuts more difficult to remove.
- Parking close to a curb to make it more difficult to remove a tire.
Anyone who's experienced a rim/tire theft is asked to contact FPD at 301-600-TIPS (8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).
