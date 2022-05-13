A new four-legged member of Frederick's police force is looking to sniff out trouble.
Nitro, the 13-month-old Labrador Retriever, will be a gun detection dog for the Frederick Police Department. The dog's skills will help police officers find firearms, according to Lt. Matt Carrado, who oversaw the process to bring Nitro to FPD.
"We are excited to add Nitro to our [K-9] program and utilize his special skill to help us continue to keep Frederick the safe community it is and keep violent criminals out of our City," Carrado wrote in an email.
Officer First Class Pete Genovese, a master K-9 trainer, traveled to Alabama to personally select Nitro out of a few furry candidates. Auburn University's Canine Performance Sciences program raised Nitro through its breeding program. Then, FPD bought him from a third party, Global K9 Solutions.
Genovese said genetics play a role in a dog's ability to perform well.
He saw a high hunt and activity drive in Nitro — a dog not easily spooked. Under Genovese's tutelage, Nitro will learn the different types of odors associated with guns.
Nitro began training this week with Genovese. More in-depth training is planned for the fall. The hope is for Nitro to be ready for action by the winter.
With Nitro by his side, Genovese will help officers locate dangerous weapons. Nitro could search while on a leash or be let loose in a large area.
Genovese said he thought a gun detection dog could serve the community well and raised the idea to Carrado a few months ago.
“It keeps people safe. We like to take a proactive stance," Genovese said.
FPD wants to avoid children or criminals from finding discarded firearms, according to Carrado.
"It is common for people to discard firearms after they are used in a crime," Carrado wrote. "For humans, these are firearms [that] are much more difficult to find. Nitro will allow us to find them quicker, creating more departmental efficiency and ensure the best possible success in locating any and all evidence at a scene."
Nitro is one of nine dogs on the force. Eight of the nine are considered part of patrol, according to Carrado. Their skills include tracking, explosive detection, drug detection and apprehension.
There's also Nevada, who works with a school resource officer and provides comfort to those in need.
Genovese is already paired with Neeko, one of FPD's patrol and narcotics dogs. Neeko and Nitro live with Genovese and his family.
Genovese said Nitro seems to be adjusting well. He likes playing in the backyard with the kids.
"He's very happy, very friendly," Genovese said.
A K-9 with this skill set costs around $20,000, according to Carrado. The police department's budget, coupled with a donation from The Community Foundation of Frederick County and funding from the Western Maryland Information Center, made the purchase possible.
Regional information centers work with law enforcement to collect and disseminate information about gangs and other illegal activity, according to a state website.
"FPD knows part of keeping a community safe includes accessing and utilizing resources such as our [K-9] program," Carrado wrote. "This gun detection [K-9] is yet another tool for our department to fight crime in incidents such as firearm discharges in our community."
Great addition to our law-enforcement team. Bob Lewis
