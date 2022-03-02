Vehicles could not pass over the railroad tracks at Monocacy Boulevard and East South Street in Frederick for a few hours Wednesday afternoon while CSX Transportation worked on repairs.
A technical error caused the barrier at the railroad tracks to block the road, according to a Facebook statement the Frederick Police Department posted at noon Wednesday. FPD asked vehicles to avoid the area until repairs were complete.
