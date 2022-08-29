FPD Interceptor
Buy Now
Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in a Frederick park Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The Frederick Police Department's Patrol Division responded to Hill Street Skate Park at 100 Hill St. at about 12:30 p.m. in response to a shooting Sunday, the agency said in a new release Monday.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller 

Tags

(1) comment

Greg F
Greg F

Hey thugs....this is why we can't have nice things....always out thinking guns are the answer.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription