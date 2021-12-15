A Frederick County jury on Wednesday found a local teenager guilty of murdering a 17-year-old Hagerstown girl in the Ballenger Creek area of Frederick last year.
After six days of testimony, 17-year-old Richard “Ricky” E. Cartnail III was found guilty of all counts: first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, using a firearm in a felony and possessing a firearm as a minor. He is being held without bail until his sentencing Feb. 16.
After the verdict was read, a chaotic scene overtook the courtroom. Cartnail appeared to resist when a courthouse deputy tried to escort him through a side door. As Cartnail continued struggling, other deputies surged toward him, and people started yelling before someone urged everyone to get out. Some of the people who had left the courtroom started to push their way back in when the scuffle began, and someone threw a plastic bag that appeared to contain an object into the fray.
Closing arguments
In closing arguments Wednesday, prosecutors portrayed Cartnail as an angry triggerman who wanted his girlfriend Tykerria Dawson out of his life for good.
The defense, meanwhile, cast doubt on the credibility of the prosecution’s key witness, who the News-Post is choosing not to name due to an allegation that she was raped. Assistant Public Defender Matthew Frawley, in his closing remarks, suggested the witness, who said she'd been romantically involved with Cartnail, had a jealous motive to want Dawson gone, but Frawley stopped short of calling the witness the shooter.
The witness has a plea agreement with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office to testify truthfully in Cartnail’s trial in exchange for their office recommending her case be moved to juvenile court. The witness, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and possessing a regulated firearm.
Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Clinton, in her roughly one hour, 20-minute address to the jury, said Cartnail’s “stories don’t add up.”
On Tuesday, Cartnail testified Dawson left his residence shortly after arriving around midnight June 27, 2020, after she got upset when a girl called his phone. Cartnail said under oath he did not kill Dawson and did not know who did.
Dawson was found dead with three gunshot wounds to the head June 27, 2020, along the creek by Briargrove Court in Frederick, testimony indicated.
The prosecution’s key witness alleged earlier in the trial Cartnail raped her in his home and threatened her with a gun when she resisted going along with his plan to kill Dawson. The witness testified Cartnail packed a bag with a gun he got from “Chuck” and told the witness to wait in the woods until he and Dawson arrived. The witness described seeing Cartnail retrieve the gun from the bag and then her hearing gunshots, followed by Dawson dropping to the ground.
Clinton on Wednesday brought the jury’s attention to text messages she said testimony showed Cartnail exchanged with his cousin “Chuck.” Though Cartnail testified he remained home the night Dawson disappeared, Clinton suggested texts showed a plan for Cartnail and “Chuck” to meet up that night. The state's key witness testified earlier to Cartnail obtaining a handgun from “Chuck.” Clinton further alleged the early-morning texts Cartnail sent to Dawson’s phone June 27 feigned concern for her whereabouts.
Frawley, in his roughly one-hour closing argument, criticized the prosecution for not presenting “Chuck” as a witness and alleged police cut their investigation short once they had Cartnail within their grasp.
Frawley focused on a July 1, 2020, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office interview with Cartnail recorded at the Law Enforcement Center. Frawley alleged police did not make clear Cartnail could have his mother in the interview room with him. The attorney portrayed Cartnail as a nervous 16-year-old stuck in a cold room with police who pushed a false confession out of him. Clinton, however, said evidence showed Cartnail had been read his rights and knew he could stop the interview or ask for a lawyer or his mother but did not do so.
The “most damning” comments Cartnail made, according to Clinton, were the words he spoke to his mother. There came a point in the July 1, 2020, interview when Cartnail and his mother were alone in the interview room, while a camera recorded their interaction. Clinton told jurors they would see in the video Cartnail told his mother he had no choice but to kill Dawson, that Dawson was trying to get him killed.
Adding to a potential motive, the state’s key witness earlier testified Dawson lied about being pregnant with Cartnail’s child and was giving information to an “opposite gang.”
“He was tired of her,” Clinton said, referring to Cartnail and Dawson. “He was angry with her.”
Frawley characterized the witness’s testimony and various statements to police as inconsistent regarding the alleged murder weapon, which police never recovered.
“She wants Tykerria out of the way,” Frawley said of the state’s witness. “She wants Ricky for herself.”
Clinton, referring to earlier testimony from Maryland State Police crime lab experts, said DNA found on bloody sweatpants in the woods near the crime scene matched Dawson’s DNA. Furthermore, a swab from the inside of the waistband indicated the presence of Cartnail’s DNA, Clinton said.
Frawley suggested the witness’s testimony showed she had “unfettered access” to Cartnail’s bedroom, as she’d been staying with him for a few days and could have planted his sweatpants in the woods.
The verdict came roughly two hours after Judge Scott L. Rolle sent the jury to deliberate.
"It's very obvious they saw through Cartnail's testimony," State's Attorney Charlie Smith said after the verdict.
The victim’s family was “relieved” to see a guilty verdict, according to Smith.
The defense was not available for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigating courtroom altercation
The altercation that broke out after the verdict’s announcement is under investigation by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, spokesman Todd Wivell said.
Police are reviewing footage of the incident and looking at pressing charges, according to Wivell. He said no deputies were injured. Frederick Police Department officers and additional sheriff’s office personnel responded in and outside the courthouse, Wivell said. According to Smith, one prosecutor was shoved outside the courtroom.
Less than a dozen people who’d been in the courtroom could be seen yelling and gesturing on W. Patrick Street shortly after deputies cleared the room. Police dispersed them within minutes. Wivell said the victim’s family and jury got out of the courthouse safely. Cartnail was transported to the Adult Detention Center without further incident.
Prior to the verdict, Smith said his office during the trial received credible information that Cartnail was looking for someone to do a “job” on someone related to the case. Smith interpreted the message as a potential threat. He alleged there were gang members in the audience throughout the trial.
“This can be a scary job,” Smith said, saying prosecutors have received death threats in the past.
(2) comments
I don't think the verdict, or the behavior, will surprise many, if any.
but, thanks to the FNP, we already know the witness's name.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.