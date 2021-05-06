A 22-year-old was found dead in a truck that crashed off the side of U.S. 340 eastbound Thursday, according to Maryland State Police.
Police found Union Bridge resident Andrew Whitworth deceased in a Toyota pickup truck that ran off the right side of the road for unknown reasons and crashed in a wooded area, police said in a news release. He was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The crash occurred near U.S. 15, according to police.
Police did not provide further details but said an investigation is underway.
