A Frederick woman has been hit with numerous charges following an alleged drunken driving incident in downtown Frederick Wednesday night.
Deborah Lee Spry, 73, was charged Thursday with negligent driving in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life and person, driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, failure to return to and remain at the scene of an accident, driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for safety of persons and property and three other charges following the reported crashes, according to online court records.
Frederick Police Department officers responded to 3rd and North Market streets around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to find several people standing around a red 2005 GMC truck with a damaged front wheel, according to an incident report.
A witness told FPD they saw the truck, allegedly driven by Spry, hit several vehicles along Market Street without stopping. The witness “told FPD he was walking down Market Street and heard a bunch of banging, turned around to see the truck side swipe a bunch of cars and then continue onto E. 3rd Street,” the incident report noted.
The report said Spry could not complete a sobriety screening, had slurred speech and admitted to drinking tequila, though she didn't think she had that much to drink.
FPD said Spry did not return to the scene because her vehicle “became disabled” and she was unaware she struck the vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.