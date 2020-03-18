A woman accused of stabbing a man with a pair of scissors Tuesday night in Frederick was granted release from the county detention center Wednesday on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Aimee Nicole Seals, 39, of the first block of McMurray Street in Frederick, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment shortly after city officers responded to a call for a stabbing in a domestic violence-related call at her home. The call came out at about 7:30 p.m. and officers found the injured man a short distance away driving a vehicle north on South Court Street near the Frederick County Courthouse, according to previous reports and charging documents filed in District Court.
The man had three fairly serious stab wounds and was flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for emergency surgery, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, the charging documents state.
The man told police that Seals had stabbed him with a pair of scissors after an argument and a brief scuffle in her home. When officers confronted Seals, she denied stabbing the man, saying she had left the room after the scuffle and heard the man yell out a short time later that he had been stabbed, the documents state.
Seals also told police that the man, with whom she was acquainted, had hurt himself in the past to try to get her in trouble, but officers were suspicious of her version of events because the man’s wounds were to his upper right arm and upper right back, making the act of him inflicting the injuries upon himself seem “highly improbable,” according to the charging documents.
At a bail review hearing Wednesday in Frederick County District Court, Judge Earl W. Bartgis Jr. ultimately decided in favor of defense attorney Christine Moore’s recommendation to allow Seals to be released from jail on unsecured bail — meaning Seals would not have to post any money — with several additional conditions, including that she have no contact with the injured man.
“She doesn’t live with the victim, correct?” Bartgis confirmed with Moore before announcing his decision. “... And I’ve heard nothing of any violent crimes [on her part] in the past?”
“No, your honor,” Moore replied to both questions.
