A 35-year-old Frederick woman is charged with murder after Frederick police say she killed an 81-year-old woman. 

Officers arrested Maria Gloria Vazquez-Mebo Monday and charged her with first- and second-degree murder, according to a press release from the Frederick Police Department. Police are not releasing the victim's identity at the request of her family, the release said. 

Police initially reported to the 400 block of North Bentz Street Sunday evening after a 911 caller reported an elderly woman had fallen down the stairs. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Detectives and a crime scene technician opened a death investigation, during which they searched the house after obtaining a warrant. The woman suffered head trauma and there were other unusual circumstances surrounding her death, according to the release.

After an autopsy was completed Monday morning, detectives followed up again with a second search warrant and took Vazquez-Mebo into custody. She confessed to striking the victim multiple times with a blunt object, according to the release. 

At a hearing Tuesday, District Court Judge Earl W. Bartgis Jr. ordered Vazquez-Mebo be held without bail. Vazquez-Mebo remains at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. 

(17) comments

dtwigg

She confessed. Really?

threecents
threecents

DTW, Curious post. Why did you ask that?

bosco
bosco

If she confessed without a lawyer present, it could get thrown out and she gets a walk. Hopefully they followed proper procedures.

[ninja]

threecents
threecents

Why wouldn't they have followed proper procedures??

TomWheatley

Seems pretty clear to me as in "can and will be used". Here is the full text of what one hears on any TV or movie as someone is being arrested. The last 2-3 sentences usually get cut off on shows.

http://www.mirandawarning.org/whatareyourmirandarights.html#:~:text=%E2%80%9CYou%20have%20the%20right%20to,will%20be%20provided%20for%20you.

The wording used when a person is read the Miranda Warning, also known as being ‘Mirandized,’ is clear and direct:

“You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. You have the right to an attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, one will be provided for you. Do you understand the rights I have just read to you? With these rights in mind, do you wish to speak to me?”

shiftless88

bosco; they do not need to have a lawyer present. If they ask for one and are not allowed one, then it is a problem. As Tom points out, haven't you ever watched a TV show?

TomWheatley

Looks my cut and paste of a long URL killed the text wrap feature. Ah well, you get the basic idea.

KellyAlzan
KellyAlzan

It appears the subject is Latino. I’m speculating that she may not have fully understand what the Miranda rights mean.

But on the other hand, maybe she decided it’s best to cooperate and just do the right thing.

Whatsup

How refreshing to receive a confession. I guess some people will take responsibility for their actions. Hope this helps the family. Sorry for their loss.

Greg F
Greg F

Really? Killing an 81yr old...how courageous...🙄. Toss away your life...good job. People are not nice.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

People are innocent until proven guilty too....

KellyAlzan
KellyAlzan

That is correct. However, not usually when there is a confession.

”She confessed to striking the victim multiple times with a blunt object, according to the release”

shiftless88

All sorts of things can come up. Look at Flynn!

KellyAlzan
KellyAlzan

Agree. What have we become??

alicemz328

Nothing new.. Cain supposedly killed his brother Abel out of jealosy. Killing is Dawn of Time stuff, unfortunately.

threecents
threecents

Yah, I have never been particularly impressed with human nature. We are lucky that this is the exception, rather than the rule.

bosco
bosco

Agreed threecents. [thumbup][ninja]

