Police are asking the public to help find a Frederick woman who has been missing since June.
Elizabeth Jean Goldberg was last known to be in Washington, D.C., as recently as June 28, according to loved ones, the Frederick Police Department said in a news release.
There is no information leading police to believe foul play is involved, the release said.
Anyone with information about Goldberg is asked to immediately contact Detective Christopher Sharpe at 301-600-2149 or the Frederick Police at 301-600-2100.
To leave information anonymously, call the Frederick Police Department's tip line at 301-600-TIPS(8477), email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or text 240-674-TIPS(8477).
