The Friends of the Child Advocacy Center will hold an event Saturday at Bonita Maas Park in downtown Frederick.
The event, to be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the park at 7 W. Second St., will feature reading with the therapy dog Heiress, face painting, glitter tattoos, bubbles, cornhole, music, and kid-friendly snacks and drinks.
The center works to bring a multi-disciplinary approach to the investigation, prosecution, and treatment of crimes against children in Frederick County.
Friends of the Child Advocacy Center provides activities and services including therapeutic horseback riding, dance lessons, art camps, trauma-informed yoga and holiday gifts and gift cards to meet emergency needs. — Ryan Marshall
