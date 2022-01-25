Ashley Bartlett was a cheerleading coach, business owner, community volunteer and mother to four girls.
The Urbana community is highlighting an online fundraiser to support the Bartlett family after the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced the mother died after being found lying on the road in Green Valley Saturday. Deputies found the 35-year-old experiencing labored breathing in the 3100 block of Pheasant Run at about 8:50 a.m. after a passerby called 911. She went into cardiac arrest on her way to Frederick Health, police say, and died at the hospital. Police have labeled the death as suspicious and await autopsy results.
A GoFundMe page titled ”Support the Bartlett Children” went live Tuesday, raising nearly $50,000 from more than 450 donations in 24 hours. Donations ranged from $25 to $4,000. Bartlett left behind four daughters, ranging in age from 5 to 11 years old.
“Ashley was a fierce supporter of her children and their activities,” the page reads. “To know Ashley was to know the warmth of her loving spirit, how brightly she could shine throughout adversity, her incredible strength and most of all her infinite love for her children, who were absolutely everything to her.”
Bartlett was a cheerleading coach with the Urbana Hawks and secretary for Urbana Recreation Council, according to the GoFundMe page. Her daughters are recreational and competitive cheerleaders.
The fundraiser seeks to support the family’s bills, the girls’ cheerleading and to set aside money for the children’s educational and long-term expenses.
“We have a strong community and have been contacted by hundreds of people who know this sweet family from Texas and Florida to our local community,” the fundraising page reads. “We know you all want to help and in coordinating with their family ... this is truly the most urgent current and long-term need. We are trusting those who loved Ashley and love these girls to do what they can to support them and let them know how very loved they are.”
The fundraiser said it was established on behalf of Urbana Youth Cheer, Urbana Recreation Council, the greater Urbana community, local businesses and organizations, Maryland Twisters MoCo, Kemptown Elementary School and Windsor Knolls Middle School community, clients and friends.
A few donors shared messages online. “She was a great coach and a wonderful person. I am sad to she is gone,” one poster wrote.
“There are no words that can help ease your pain or lessen your sorrow. My heart breaks for Ashley’s family, especially her 4 beautiful girls. They were her everything. You are in my prayers,” another said.
According to the GoFundMe, Bartlett was owner of Gloss Hair & Beauty Co. in Urbana. On Sunday, the business’s Facebook page announced the salon would close. In her bio on the Gloss website that was still active Wednesday, Bartlett described herself as someone who had nearly two decades of experience in the industry.
“Hair has been my life,” Bartlett’s bio reads. “Since I can remember, becoming a hairstylist has been my dream. Being able to work with people, making each guest look and feel incredible is the best feeling. ... Education is something that is very important to me; whether [it’s] me learning, or me educating. This is an ever changing industry and learning is the only way to stay current. When I am not behind the chair, I am working out, coaching, volunteering, or running my 4 daughters around.”
On Tuesday, four colorful bouquets of flowers leaned against the front door of Bartlett’s salon, and a white candle rested between them.
Who is going to take care of the babies left behind? Very sad!
