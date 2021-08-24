A GoFundMe campaign to support the family of a recently deceased Frederick Police Department officer raised more than $35,000 in its first day.
The campaign launched Monday pledges to support the family of Andrew “Stew” Alcorn, the 39-year-old FPD lieutenant who was found unresponsive at his home Sunday morning.
As of 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, the fundraising effort had generated $35,085.
Alcorn, a 13-year veteran of FPD, was discovered without a pulse by a family member at his Middletown residence around 10 a.m., according to authorities. First responders rushed to the scene but were unable to revive him. A cause of death has not been determined.
“Stew not only dedicated his career to helping people but also his life,” the GoFundMe page organized by Kyrie Yackovich reads. “There was never a time that Stew wouldn’t go out of his way for family, friends or even complete strangers. Stew was 'the guy'— the guy you went to for direction, advice, honest opinions, the 'how to' guide on anything handy ...”
Alcorn is survived by his wife, Jenn, and three children – daughters Kenzie and Addi and son Drew, according to the GoFundMe page.
