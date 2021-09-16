Green Goods in Frederick is hosting a virtual cannabis expungement clinic Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Maryland state law allows for the expungement of some non-violent, simple cannabis convictions, according to Green Goods representatives. Some groups have estimated as many as 200,000 cannabis convictions are eligible for expungement, according to a news release about the clinic.
The free, virtual event will feature pro bono attorneys from the Funk & Bolton law firm. The event is open to anyone interested in a secure, online environment to provide guidance on the expungement process and the steps for attendees to clear their records of cannabis-related charges.
A company representative said having simple, non-violent cannabis convictions expunged can make it easier for someone to get jobs, loans and rental properties.
