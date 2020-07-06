A pro-immigrant group is looking to hit the Frederick County Sheriff's Office in the pocketbook by asking the county to reallocate money from the office's budget that goes toward the controversial 287(g) program.
Members of the RISE Coalition organized a driving protest through parts of Frederick Monday. The 287(g) program is an agreement between the sheriff's office and U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement, allowing trained deputies to check the immigration status of those booked in the county jail, and begin deportation proceedings if necessary.
RISE is calling for the money that goes to the program to be used for purposes including helping immigrant families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We call on our County to stop funding the demonization and criminalization of immigrants of color, and to finally start investing in them, that begins with defunding the 287(g) ICE contract,” the group said in a statement.
Neither Sheriff Chuck Jenkins nor a sheriff's office spokeswoman responded to requests for comment Monday.
Sebastian Brown, a RISE member and organizer with the ACLU of Maryland, said they're looking at how to shift resources away from profiling and over-policing and toward programs that support families in need.
Money from the 287(g) program and about $2 million that Jenkins returns to the county each year could be better used by mental health crisis workers and other social services.
As volunteers gathered in a parking lot in Frederick's Hillcrest neighborhood and taped signs to their cars preparing for Monday's protest caravan, Jazmin diCola said she wanted to help give a voice to people who don't have one.
Her father brought her and her family to the U.S. legally when she was 10, she said, but she knows others weren't so lucky.
Now the immigrant community is even more vulnerable because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is more like a forgotten community,” she said.
RISE member Maria Rodriguez said she saw the plight of undocumented families when she worked as a volunteer at her child's school.
Undocumented herself, to be in the U.S. in that situation “is to feel totally discarded, as though you're less than a human being,” Rodriguez said through an interpreter.
They're calling on the community to demand that the county executive and county council end support for the 287(g) program, she said.
But it may not be so easy.
Council members and County Executive Jan Gardner have maintained that Jenkins is an elected official, and although they allocate money to the sheriff's office, his duties are laid out in the state constitution, and he answers directly to county voters.
The council gets emails about what other counties are doing, and asking why Frederick can't do the same, said County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, who attended Monday's protest.
But unlike some other counties, law enforcement and corrections in Frederick County are both under the sheriff's authority.
And while the council can cut from the county executive's proposed budget, they can't shift money around, Fitzwater said.
If things were cut, the sheriff's office would have to determine what its priorities are, she said.
i would think the trumpkins realize a whole lot more than the non believers
It is troubling that the County pays the Sheriff, but he is allowed to spend money any way he wants. Guess that explains his patrolling the Rio Grande River with a automatic rifle slung over his shoulder. Jenkins doesn't realize Frederick County citizens pay for police work in Frederick County Maryland.
There is a lot Trumpkins doesn’t realize
And what would that be, Pb?
Again with this, dick? As has been explained to you multiple times, that was a fact-finding mission and training regarding the smuggling of narcotics from Mexico, across the Rio Grande, into the United States at the height of the heroin epidemic. Should the FCSO not understand the issue and be trained? Yeah, sometimes you have to be away from your desk for training. You were trained at Bechtel, AT&T, etc. when you were working, right dick? Were you at your desk, or off-site? Most of my job-related training was off-site. Furthermore, it didn't cost the citizens of Frederick County a dime, did it? As for the rifle, it was provided by the Border Control Agents because the narcos and smugglers were firing on Border Control Agents on the river at that time. It was not a photo-op prop. Google it.
Gabe, when someone harps on something like the way Dick does on the sheriff's trip down there, one has to wonder; is it because of his hatred for the man, his own senility, or both? He obviously isn't open to the facts on the matter, that's for sure.
You don't have to be notified when someone responds to your comment so if you don't check back, welp
You call everyone that doesn't agree with you as being hatred. More Donald Trump rally garbage.
And you come back with this garbage each time, Gabe. Jenkins doesn't work for the Border Patrol, no matter what you think. And someone giving him a automatic rifle to do it is not justification. If Jenkins wants to be a Border Patrol agent, he should apply to be one, not use Frederick County taxes to do a federal job.
Hey you dick -- try to coagulate your thoughts into one bloody mess, not three posts in 3 minutes. All your points of contention were aptly explained by Gabe above. Are you an idiot or just stupid?
You say it doesn't cost Frederick County. How can that be? Did Jenkins take vacation time to protect the U.S. borders? If not, our tax dollars are being misused.
Ya know Dick, if you bothered to take the time and do a little research into the FNP archives you'd find that the sheriff's trip did NOT cost the taxpayers any money. I guess it's just easier to look foolish, huh?
"Jenkins' trip was paid for by the Federation for American Immigration Reform"
https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/crime_and_justice/jenkins-without-more-support-at-the-border-no-county-safe/article_d94b03c2-ad5a-5bbd-941f-ae04fa792154.html
Elect someone willing to work full-time for Frederick County in 2022.
Funny how with gabbs, no one is supposed to make mention of Trumpkin’s blunders and mistakes.
There is no exporation date to a public servant’s screw ups. That’s not how politics works. That’s not how public service works. When a public servant fouls up - the doors open.
“Oh oh, fellow Commenter mentioned the past, how dare they”
Yeah And guess what? You can’t control anyone!
A Sheriff has no legal authority beyond the County, unless a specific State agreement allows it. The agreement Jenkins has for 287 (g) does not include border patrol.
The sheriff was not on the trip to exercise his legal authority, Dick. He was there to see first hand the measures being taken to try to stem the flow of illegals and their drugs into the U.S. Why do you have such a problem with that, afraid your drugs are going to cost more? It's been six years since he went on that trip and you STILL have to harp on it.
Come on Gabe - your statements about being on a fact finding mission and training are a pretty thin attempt to justify a sheriff wanting to take a trip and pose for photo opps for whatever reason - I am sure there were some possibly legit reasons but this was basically a PR stunt. There are plenty of opportunities locally for training, information sharing and other similar activities. Try attending the trainings, seminar and conferences affered by groups like the IACP.
Was Jessica Fitzwater there to protest herself? If she wants money cut why hasn't she made a motion to cut it?
The article says $2 million dollars are returned by Sheriff to the County. Isn't this money the money the Sherriff receives from the Federal Government for the local costs of the 287g program? Maybe this money could support a police body cam program?
No. It’s money from the
General budget.
Money that can be spent on training.
This is an easy one - you are either for illegal immigration or against it.[ninja]
Bosco [thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown] Illegal immigration!
Bosco - few things in life are that simple. There are lots of nuances to the immigration problem, many of them neither solely black and white. How about the reason many come here to begin with - where's the focus on the employers ( like our current President ) who need them or employ them?
There are laws against knowingly hiring an illegal alien and they should be enforced. [thumbup][ninja]
I am against illegal immigration. We need Comprehensive Immigration Reform that would allow American Industries to hire the immigrant workers they need legally. How many of the illegal aliens working here have been declared “essential workers”?? Millions!!
Bosco [thumbup][thumbup]
any defunding of law enforcement is ludicress the 287g program should be continued even if it might be funded by tax payers.
According to Gabbs Horn, 287 has been long discontinued.
After all, it was 287 that got Roxie Santos and her atty a hefty payout.
And how much was that payout, Pb? Millions, wasn't it? [lol][lol][lol]
Never ever said millions, as in plural.
You said he made her a millionaire, Pb. A millionaire could have $1M or $50M. Face it, your hatred for our sheriff allowed you to make a total fool out of yourself, both in saying she got a settlement when one hadn't been reached, and in how much you said she got. A total fool. Keep up the good work, you do it well! [thumbup]
I stand behind my statement.
As long as you feel your day is fulfilled
You used the term "multi-millionaire" several times Pb.
Of course you stand by your statement, Pb, no one would expect any less from you. But in my years I've learned that they who are wrong about something, and admit it, will reap far more respect then they who are wrong and try to cover up, or deflect from, their errors.
It was about $700,000 out of Frederick County taxpayers pockets. $200,000 for her, $500,000 to the Lawyers. Doesn’t matter who got it, that was the cost to us.
Sorry that you are still struggling to understand the current status of the 287g program, plumbum. Sad, especially if you are planning your ersatz campaign. Let's start over again, and I will explain it to you s l o w l y. Let me know if there are any words you don't understand, OK? There were two 287g programs. The FCSO was enrolled in both programs. They are:
• Jail Enforcement Model
The 287(g) Program utilizes the Jail Enforcement Model (JEM) to accomplish its mission, which is designed to identify and process removable aliens with criminal or pending criminal charges who are arrested by state or local LEAs. The JEM Program is supervised by the local ICE Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations Field Office. Under the JEM, nominated state and local law enforcement officers will be trained, certified, and authorized by ICE to perform only those immigration functions that are established on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Memorandum of Understanding. ICE provides a training program conducted at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center ICE Academy in Charleston, SC.
• Warrant Service Officer Model
The 287(g) Program developed the Warrant Service Officer (WSO) model to provide an opportunity for jurisdictions to participate in a narrower cooperative agreement with ICE. Under the WSO model, nominated state and local law enforcement officers will be trained, certified, and authorized by ICE to perform limited functions of an immigration officer within the law enforcement agency’s jail and/or correctional facilities as set forth in the Standard Operating Procedures of the Warrant Service Officer Memorandum of Agreement.
ICE provides a training program conducted by certified instructors at a location most convenient for the participating LEA.
The first program was to train officers to apprehend illegal immigrants in the field, similar to an ICE officer. The FCSO left that program soon after the Santos incident over twelve years ago. The second program was to train officers in the detention center. When someone, anyone, is arrested for a crime, they are taken to the detention center and booked. They are then investigated to see if there are any outstanding warrants on the suspect. If there are, the FCSO notifies the jurisdiction that issued the warrant that they have their fugitive. Again, this is anyone that is arrested. The outside jurisdiction then has the opportunity to claim their fugitive. If the suspect has an outstanding ICE deportation warrant, or is shown to be an illegal immigrant, ICE, just like the outside jurisdiction, is notified that the FCSO has their fugitive. ICE then requests that the FCSO detain the suspect, and then retrieves them, paying the FCSO the detention expenses. Other outside jurisdictions do not reimburse the FCSO for detaining their fugitives.
Now that you have read, and hopefully understand the programs, let’s go over that first part again, shall we? The part that got Santos her "hefty" payout was discontinued at the FCSO twelve years ago. "Hefty"? $100K that was paid by insurance. She is still under a deportation order, and will eventually be sent back to her home country. She can spend her windfall there, and it is illegal for her to return. The law accompanying § 1325 is 8 U.S.C. § 1326, which makes the offense of reentering, or attempting to reenter the United States after being removed or deported, a felony offense in many instances. You will likely be permanently barred from the United States if you illegally reenter after a prior removal.
https://www.ice.gov/287g
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1325
(https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1326)
Excellent research, gabe, but most likely wasted on Pb, though.
Thanks KR999. I posted that information several times previously. The response? "You expect me to read all that?" Well, yeah, I do. It's called learning and knowing what you are talking about.
It's easier for them/her to complain about your research being too long to read than it is to get educated with facts, gabe. Because if they did get educated that might cut into their anti-Jenkins BS rhetoric. Keep up the good work.
KellyAlzan needs help! Pb = Lead, a metallic element. Dumb as a lead brick is Kelly and others in her sphere of beliefs.
For one thought, the USA is not like other countries. and the 287g shouldn't have been paid by us tax payers, to be allowed to come here. If you come here come here the right way and stop trying to sponge off the AMERICAN people.You drive around in the fancy cars, live in nice homes. at who cost the AMERICAN people. And most of you are nasty people, who don't even know how to say hi or good morning to a person.So, get a job like the rest of us. and pay your taxes here in American instead of sending it back home for your families. You work underneath the table to avoid paying the taxes....You deserve no more than the rest of the AMERICAN PEOPLE.
Well said
It has a kind of poetry to it.
I know of immigrants that are more productive and self supporting than most ‘muricans. Your post is very IGNORANT.
As ignorant as saying the Sheriff made Santos a "millionaire" when the settlement hadn't even been reached yet? [lol][lol][lol]
Her payout can turn into million, even millions. People make money from money. Investing.
But not as ignorant as your post over the weekend. The one where you, as usual, got trigger happy and didn’t considers scenarios prior to replying :)
Whether or not she turns her settlement into $1M + is totally irrelevant, Pb. You repeatedly stated she was a "millionaire" and you were wrong. Again. And nothing I posted lately has a thing to do with this topic. Nice try at deflecting from your foolishness, though. [thumbup][lol]
Lead brick, how racist and bigoted of you to say so.
When Americans are layed off : as many are right now : they work under the table : while collecting unemployment.
And most illegal immigrants DO pay taxes.
Most do? Why don't all of them who are employed?
Which taxes Pb? Sales taxes, yes. Road/Fuel taxes, yes. Both are point of sale taxes that everyone pays upon purchase. Income taxes? Yes, some do through identity fraud (a felony in itself) because they are not legally permitted to work in the US. Property taxes, yes, if they own property, or through rent if they don't. What else?
Reference: The first paragraph of 18 U.S.C. § 1546(a) proscribes the forging, counterfeiting, altering or falsely making of certain immigration documents or their use, possession, or receipt. The second paragraph proscribes the possession, or bringing into the United States of plates or distinctive papers used for the printing of entry documents. The third paragraph makes it a crime, when applying for an entry document or admission into the United States, to personate another or appear under a false name. The fourth paragraph makes it a crime to give a false statement under oath in any document required by the immigration laws or regulations. Subsection 1546(b) makes it a felony offense to use a false identification document, or to misuse a real one, for the purpose of satisfying the employment verification provisions in 8 U.S.C. § 1324a(b).
https://www.justice.gov/archives/jm/criminal-resource-manual-1524-false-identification-immigration-matters-18-usc-1541-1546#:~:text=Subsection%201546(b)%20makes%20it,verification%20provisions%20in%208%20U.S.C.
Yes the pay sales tax, but not wage taxes. If they did they’d have had to either create a SSN or steal an unfortunate souls SSN. Just another crime to add to the list as to why they shouldn’t be here.
chyandqt...are you confusing illegal immigrants with legal immigrants? People who follow our immigration laws and come here legally are welcome. People who ignore our immigration laws and break into our country are not.
[ninja]
Say hi or good morning first. Problem solved.
Has the report on the cost, if any, of the 287(g) Program been released?
Nope. The audit committee will finalize the report this month, and then the Council will hold a hearing.
Thank you Steve McKay, for that and for your work for our County.
Thanks!
